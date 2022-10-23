GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville police officers found a stolen car after the two occupants fled into the woods on Friday.

According to the Granville Police Department, the officers noticed a disabled motor vehicle on Main Road, which is near Reagan Road. After officers interacted with the two occupants of the car, they fled into the woods running from the officers.

It was then discovered that the car had been reported stolen out of Vermont. Massachusetts State Police and Southwick Police canine arrived to search the car. The two occupants of the car were located and taken into custody.

During the vehicle search, the officers discovered a firearm, ammunition, narcotics, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Both occupants were brought to the Granville Police Station, were processed, and are being charged with:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a firearm without an FID

Possession of ammunition without an FID

Possession of a Class B drug, Cocaine

2 counts of possession of a Class E drug

They were both booked and bail was set, however, the two occupants could not afford bail, so they were transferred to the appropriate correctional facility with a court appearance on Monday.