MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested after police attempted a traffic stop in Avon early Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 12:06 a.m., a trooper saw a 2012 Toyota RAV4 that had no rear license plate or rear bumper on Route 24 in Avon. A police pursuit was conducted after the driver did not stop.

Another trooper ahead deployed a tire deflation devise across the roadway. The SUV struck the stop sticks which damaged both tires on the left side. The vehicle continued and exited Route 24 onto Route 93 and exited onto Blue Hill River Road in Milton. It came to a stop on Trout Brook Avenue in Milton.

Five people in the vehicle ran away troopers were able to detain three, a 16-year-old Brockton girl, a 17-year-old Dorchester boy, and Hildo Pina-Waz, an 18-year-old man from Roxbury. They were each charged with motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace.

The two other occupants have yet to be located after a search by the patrols and a State Police K9 team.