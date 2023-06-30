LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman was arraigned for an alleged scheme to steal a winning lottery ticket worth $3M and cash it in.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Carly Nunes of Lakeville pleaded not guilty to one count each of Larceny from a Building, Attempted Larceny, Presentation of a False Claim, and Witness Intimidation.

She is being held on $10,000 cash bail. The charges stem from a four month investigation by State Police and the State Lottery Commission.

On January 17, a man walked into the store formerly called Savas Liquors in Lakeville and bought some items along with two Quic Picks for the Mega Millions lottery as well as two Mass Cash tickets. The man left the store but forgot his lottery tickets on the terminal tray.

Another customer purchased lottery tickets and realized he was handed two extras so he gave them back to the store clerk. Nunes then allegedly took the tickets.

That evening, the drawing was held and the numbers on the man’s ticket were announced as the winning numbers of a $3 million prize. The man searched for his tickets but figured he lost them.

Two days later Nunes, a co-worker identified as Joseph Reddem and another man drove to the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters to redeem the lottery prize, which was confirmed to be worth $3 million. Shortly after, Nunes and Reddem could be seen on surveillance camera arguing in the lobby. Reddem allegedly made extortion demands and Nunes said she would “only pay him $200,000.”

Overhearing the argument between the two, lottery officials interviewed Nunes. She told the officials she had bought the ticket at the end of her shift on January 17.

Lottery officials opened an investigation into the incident and contacted Massachusetts State Police. Surveillance footage at the convenience store confirmed that the victim bought the tickets but never took them. In a later interview with Nunes, she no longer claimed she bought the ticket, but that she inadvertently obtained it.

Nearly a month later, the victim realized he left the ticket at the store. On February 13, the real lottery winner was located and interviewed by police. The $3 million lottery winner was revealed on Friday as Paul Little of Lakeville.

Reddem has also pleaded not guilty to allegedly attempting to extort Nunes into paying him. Both are expected back in court on July 26.