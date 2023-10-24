HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Two people in Hartford were shot during a robbery Monday morning.
Police say that the victims were working at a store on Albany Avenue when three people wearing masks rushed in, fired shots, and left.
Two employees were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. No other descriptions of the shooters have been given.
The shooting is being investigated.
