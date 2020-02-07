Stranger arrested for breaking and entering after residents saw her going to the bathroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering an apartment on Taylor Street in Springfield Friday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to an apartment on Taylor Street around 6:00 a.m. where the two residents told police they saw 55-year-old Phuc Ha, a person they’ve never seen before, going to the bathroom on their toilet.

Walsh said one of the occupants of the apartment noticed his wallet and cash were missing from the kitchen counter. The wallet and cash were later recovered.

When officers arrested Ha, she attempted to bite an officer but instead bit the handle of his taser according to Walsh.

Ha is facing the following charges: