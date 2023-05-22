DANVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and staff are being evacuated from St. John’s Prep in Danvers after a report of a person with a gun Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 1:49 p.m. Danvers Police along with State Police Troopers were called to St. John’s Prep on Spring Street for a report of a person with a gun at the school. Upon arrival and immediate entry was made into the school by police, no threats were identified.

“There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place. We will further provide updates as soon as possible,” according to the school’s website.

Police are conducting a secondary sweep at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Students are being let out of the buildings. Parents will be reunited with their children at Stop and Shop located at 301 Newbury St (Route 1) in Danvers.