STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Sturbridge was arrested Monday afternoon after a crash caused a brush fire on River Road.

According to Sturbridge Police Department, at around 1:18 p.m. police and fire were called to River Road for a brush fire caused by a downed wire. River Road was closed while crews worked to put out the fire. A tire was found in the roadway along with the damaged telephone pole however the damaged vehicle was gone before police arrived.

As officers investigated the crash, a witness saw the damaged vehicle driving up River Road. Officer Janson was able to stop the driver. He told police that he allegedly fell asleep while driving and that his trailer he was towing struck the telephone pole. The driver then towed the trailer home with the missing tire before coming back to the area.

Sturbridge Police Department

The 64-year-old Sturbridge man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage accident. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court.