Sturbridge man accused of shooting pellet gun out window, barricading himself inside apartment

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sturbridge man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment and shot a pellet gun out his window.

According to Sturbridge Police Lt Earl Dessert, Kevin Parent has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Dessert said officers were called to the area of 100 Heritage Green around 10:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a man on the second floor shooting a pellet gun out his window. A maintenance worker he allegedly shot the pellet gun at told police Parent was yelling that “someone was going to die today.”

All residents of the apartment building were evacuated as the SWAT team was brought in to negotiate with Parent. Lt. Dessert said he eventually surrendered.

Parent is being held at the Sturbridge Police Department pending bail.