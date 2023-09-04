STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is investigating a larceny and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

According to police, the person in the photos below may have allegedly been involved in a larceny of a laptop. The incident occurred on August 19 around 9:52 a.m.

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Colby Tytula at 508-347-2525 extension 368.