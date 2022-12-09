STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a catalytic converter thief.

On Wednesday, at around 1:40 a.m., unknown suspects used a tool to cut catalytic converters out of multiple different vehicles in parking lots on Route 20, according to the Sturbridge Police Department.

Video surveillance was able to capture the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a grey, four-door Sedan without a front license plate.

Anyone with any information or similar incidents is asked to contact Officer Ames or Officer Crevier of the Sturbridge Police Department, at 508-347-2525, ext. 344.