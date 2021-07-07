Sturbridge police looking for man that allegedly broke into vehicle, used stolen credit card in Walmart

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly used a stolen credit card in Walmart.

According to Sturbridge Police, on Thursday, June 24th, officers received a report of a vehicle that was broken into. The victim’s purse was inside the car and their credit card was taken. The victim also said the credit card was used in the Sturbridge Walmart.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Officers were able to grab surveillance footage of the suspect at the Walmart. If you have any information on the man or the incident, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police at 508-347-2525 ext. 0.