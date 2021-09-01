Sturbridge police looking for suspect that stole credit card at Tractor Supply

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a credit card while inside a store in town.

Police say the credit card was stolen from the Tractor Supply in Sturbridge and used at a Staples, Walmart and Whole Foods in Bellingham. The credit card purchased a total of $561.43 worth of items. Surveillance video shows the person inside the Sturbridge store on Saturday, August 21 around 5:30 p.m.

If you can identify the person or have any information, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Garrett Danna at 508-347-2525 extension 311.

