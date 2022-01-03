Sturbridge police looking to identify driver of pickup truck allegedly involved in larceny

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle believed to be involved in a crime at a motel last week.

According to police, a black Dodge pickup truck, pictured below, was allegedly involved in a larceny at the Econo Lodge at 408 Main Street around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, December 30.

If you have any information on the driver or the incident, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Nicholas Mardirosian at 508-347-2525 extension 362. You can also message the police department on their Facebook page.