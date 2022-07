STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify a possible larceny suspect.

On Sunday, June 26th at about 1:15 p.m., a person allegedly stole a wallet from a purse at the Cracker Barrel in the Town of Sturbridge. The suspect then went to Apple and Target in Holyoke and allegedly used the victim’s credit card to spend over $1,000 in purchases.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to email Officer Giordano.