STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are looking to identify a man that may be connected to a wallet and credit card theft at a Sturbridge gas station.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Applegreen Mobil gas station on Route 15.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Anyone with information on the person or the incident is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Daniel Hemingway at 508-347-2525 extension 380.