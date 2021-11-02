Sturbridge Police needs help to identify suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Larceny suspect. Image Courtesy of the Sturbridge Police Department

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a woman in an active larceny investigation.

According to a statement from The Sturbridge Police Department, the woman photographed is accused of stealing $900 worth of jewelry before leaving in the van pictured below. The Sturbridge Police Department is asking the public to contact Officer Giordano either by phone at (508) 347-2525 extension 308, or email at thomas.giordano@sturbridgepd.com if you have any information related to the active investigation.

Suspect Van. Image courtesy Sturbridge Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories