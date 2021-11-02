Sturbridge Police needs help to identify suspect

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a woman in an active larceny investigation.

According to a statement from The Sturbridge Police Department, the woman photographed is accused of stealing $900 worth of jewelry before leaving in the van pictured below. The Sturbridge Police Department is asking the public to contact Officer Giordano either by phone at (508) 347-2525 extension 308, or email at thomas.giordano@sturbridgepd.com if you have any information related to the active investigation.