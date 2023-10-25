STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP)- The Sturbridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in recent car break-ins on Breakneck Road.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, early Wednesday morning, there was a report of a suspicious vehicle on Breakneck Road that left the area before officers arrived. During an investigation, a few vehicles were broken into and rummaged through.

Two out of those three vehicles were unlocked, and the suspect entered the third vehicle by smashing the window.

After an investigation, it was found that 24 vehicles were broken into Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The following locations were the focus point during the break-ins:

Host Hotel

Holiday Inn

Hampton Inn

Breakneck Road

Leadmine Road

Vinton Road

Holland also has several vehicles broken into by these vandals on these roads:

Sandy Beach Road

Pine Tree Drive

Maybrook Road

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan (possibly Honda) and is no more than 10 years old.

The Sturbridge Police Department and the Holland Police Department are working together to collect evidence. If you live on any of those roads and have any surveillance cameras that point towards the road, check your cameras for any video footage.

This incident serves as a reminder to check your vehicles carefully, lock your doors, and remove any valuables from your vehicle. If you suspect that your vehicle was broken into, don’t touch the vehicle any further and call the police immediately at 508-347-2525.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, call Sgt. Murray at 508-347-2525 ext. 386. Do not report crimes to their Facebook Messenger.