STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that’s involved in damaging property.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at 2:12 a.m. on Sunday, residents on New Boston Road reported that they heard a loud banging noise. When a resident woke up that morning, they reported that their metal mailbox had been damaged.

A security video shows that a red color SUV was driving in the area at the time this occurred.

It is being asked that if anyone knows the owner of the vehicle or has any information, contact Sergeant Janson by calling 508-347-2525 extension 321, sending the department a message on social media, or emailing paul.janson@sturbridgepd.com.