STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the publics help to locate a shoplifter.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, just before 8:00 p.m., police were called to CVS for a reported shoplifting in progress. The man is suspected to have driven off in an unknown vehicle before the police got there.

Sturbridge Police Department

It is asked that if you have any information on the suspect, contact Officer Nicole Patterson at 508-347-2525 ext 0.