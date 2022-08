STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run that occurred on July 23rd. The incident took place at 7:10 p.m. that day in the area of Sturbridge’s Town Common.

Sturbridge Police say the suspected vehicle is a grey Nissan Rogue with front end damage and a missing Nissan emblem on the front.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

Officer Dana can be contacted at 508-347-2525 if you have any information about the incident.