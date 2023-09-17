STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run that took place off Route 20 on Saturday.

The hit-and-run took place between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Long Pond Boat Launch off Route 20, according to the Sturbridge Police Department.

The department is looking for information about two pickup trucks that were towing trailers, parked at the boat launch during those times.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, contact Officer Hemingway at 508-347-2525 x380 or at daniel.hemingway@sturbridgepd.com.