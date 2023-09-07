STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying both a truck and its driver involved in an alleged theft of wood pallets from Dexter-Russell, located on Charlton Rd. in Sturbridge.

Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department

According to reports, the unidentified driver maneuvered the truck onto the premises of Dexter-Russell, where they subsequently loaded an estimated 50 to 70 wood pallets onto the vehicle. According to police, these pallets were not designated for pickup, as they were actively used by the company.

The Sturbridge Police Department is actively investigating the case, and anyone possessing information pertinent to the identity of the truck or the driver is urged to come forward, and call Sergeant Fortier at (508) 347-2525, extension 375.