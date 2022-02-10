STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police Department are warning residents about a possible road work scam.

According to a Facebook post by the Sturbridge Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a possible scam where a homeowner was approached by a man and a woman who told the homeowner that they were doing work for the highway department fixing roads and driveways. After doing some of the work, the man advised the homeowner that it was going to cost $3,000. The homeowner said he didn’t have any money and the two suspects left the area in a pickup truck.

The woman is described as white with long dark hair and went by the name “Peaches.” The man was described as average with dark hair.

If you have any information on the two suspects you are asked to contact Officer Obuchowski at 508-347-2525 ext. 374