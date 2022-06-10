SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland Police arrested a wanted Fugitive on Friday at around 11:40 a.m.

According to a social media post by Sunderland Police Department, Chief Demetropoulos was called to a noise complaint on 248 Amherst Road at the Cliffside Apartments. After investigating the complaint, the Chief was alerted by State Police Shelburne Barracks that the person he was questioning had a warrant out of New Mexico.

Leverett Police Department Officer Belanger was requested to help the Chief in locating the man since he was no longer in the apartment complex. During their search, Officer Belanger was told that the man had been at the Sunderland Market parking lot looking for someone to give him a ride to McDonald’s in Hadley.

Chief Demetropoulos contacted Hadley Police Department and confirmed with Hadley Police Sgt. Romano on the possible location of the wanted man. Hadley Police Sgt. Romano, Officer Robitaille, and Sunderland PD Chief Demetropoulos traveled to the McDonald’s in Hadley where the Chief located the man in the restaurant.

Christian Alonzo was arrested for:

Fugitive from Justice and further detained under the New Mexico warrant which listed his offenses as Abuse of a Child (1st Degree Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (3rd Degree Felony) which resulted in the death of an infant.

Mr. Alonzo was booked at the Sunderland Police Department and taken to the Greenfield District Court to await extradition.