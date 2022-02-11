SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The conviction of Eric Denson’s first degree murder charge was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “With great sympathy for the Reynolds family and the tragedy that they suffered, we announce that Eric Denson’s guilty verdict and life sentence have been affirmed by the Supreme Judicial Court. This comes after years of diligence by my office’s Appeals Unit. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney David Sheppard-Brick for his great work on the appeal.”

On March 13, 2010, Conor Reynolds was at a birthday party at a club in Springfield. During the party, a fight broke out between two groups in attendance. Reynolds tried to calm down both groups by talking them down, however, while Reynolds was talking to an adult chaperone at the party, Denson stabbed Reynolds unprovoked. Reynolds died from the stabbing.

In 2011, Denson was found guilty of first degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was then sentenced to life in prison without parole.

