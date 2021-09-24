Suspect allegedly breaks into Sturbridge gas station, steals money from register

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly broke into a gas station and took money from the cash register.

Police were called to the Lucky Mart gas station on Main Street around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning for a store alarm. The front door was damaged by a rock. An early investigation revealed a person had entered the gas station and took cash from the register.

Surveillance video of the suspected man was given to police. It is believed he left the store on foot heading east on Main Street. The next store, a Dunkin Donuts, also shared with police surveillance video of the suspect, which showed him walking by the business.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

A K-9 unit assisted in an attempt to find the suspect but the trail ended in a parking lot east of the Dunkin Donuts building. Police believe the man may have left from that parking lot in a vehicle.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Derry at 508-347-2525.