WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly caused damage at a gas station on Saturday.

According to the Westfield Police Department, at around 6:45 p.m. the man allegedly caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf Gas Station located on 278 Elm Street in Westfield. Police say he bought gas and then used a pair of scissors to cut the electrical wires on the gas pump.

(Westfield Police Department)

(Westfield Police Department)

(Westfield Police Department)

(Westfield Police Department)

If you can identify this person or have any information contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or email at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.