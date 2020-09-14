Suspect allegedly pointed gun at detective during foot pursuit in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield detective discharged his gun at a suspect who allegedly pointed a loaded high capacity firearm at him during a foot pursuit Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Saturday night detectives received information that 21-year-old Joseph Mejias was in possession of a firearm in the Plainfield Street area. Officers located him driving a car on Orchard Street where he parked and left the car. About ten minutes later Mejias and a passenger, 20-year-old Edwin Rios-Rivera, returned to the car and officers then attempted to arrest Mejias.

Mejias then allegedly took off running while holding onto the handle of a firearm in his waistband. Walsh said Mejias ignored officers commands to stop and put his hands up and ran down Newland Street. He then allegedly removed the firearm from his waistband and pointed it at a detective. Walsh said the detective then discharged one round but did not hit anyone.

Mejias then allegedly tossed the firearm and complied with the detectives; he was then arrested. Detectives seized a fully automatic firearm loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.

While officers were chasing after the suspects they detained Rios-Rivera. Inside the car, they seized 10 half packs of bundled heroin (500 bags) and arrested Rios-Rivera. Walsh said Rios-Rivera has five open firearm-related offenses and is out on bail from a November shooting on Marble Street.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Mejias and Rios-Rivera were both charged with possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug. Meijas is charged with the following additional charges: