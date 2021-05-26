Suspect allegedly stole from two West Springfield stores, threatened employee

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man that is allegedly responsible for theft from two West Springfield businesses.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man allegedly stole from two stores on Riverdale Street. Police also say he threatened to punch a loss prevention employee when leaving the business with stolen merchandise.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text a tip to 274637 and start the message with SOLVE. You may remain anonymous.