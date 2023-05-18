SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged shoplifting incident last week.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, more than $250 worth of merchandise was stolen from Walgreens on Boston Road around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9th. A cage was forcefully opened and the lock was broken.

The suspect left in a black sedan. If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637, just text SOLVE plus your tip.