SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from Lowe’s.

According to a post on Facebook from Springfield Police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect is alleged to have stolen a pressure washer from Lowe’s on Boston Road.

(Springfield PD) (Springfield PD) (Springfield PD)

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously text a tip to the number 274637, type the word solve and your tip.