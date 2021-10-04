Suspect allegedly used counterfeit check at ATM in Holyoke

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person that allegedly used a counterfeit check.

According to the department, the person in the photo deposited a counterfeit check at the People’s Bank ATM at the Yankee Pedlar branch. The surveillance photo says it occurred around 8:41 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 or you can text a tip to 533-TIPS by typing SOLVE and your message. You may remain anonymous.

