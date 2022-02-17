WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that robbed a gas station Thursday morning.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the man robbed the Cumberland Farms on Main Street while armed with a large knife around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He is believed to be a white or light skinned Hispanic man with a deep voice.

Officers are looking into the possibility of the suspect being related to the man that robbed two stores in West Springfield a few weeks ago, threating clerks with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Westfield Detective Coach at 642-9388 or send an email to c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.