SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect of a deadly shooting in June was arraigned in Springfield District Court Monday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges and will be held without the right to bail. Perez-Cruz was arrested Friday in connection to the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado on the 600 block of State Street in Springfield.

According to the City of Springfield, around 5:00 p.m. on June 19th, officers were sent to a ShotSpotter activation on the 600 block of State Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult gunshot victim that was later identified as Shawn Delgado, who died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit originally arrested Perez-Cruz on firearms and drug charges on Friday and then later charged him with murder. This is being investigated by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Hamden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

Members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested Perez-Cruz back in 2022 on June 15 on firearms charges, and he was also arrested for illegally riding a dirt bike in the city along with drug charges two months ago. At the time of this arrest, Perez-Cruz was out on bail.

Perez-Cruz was among the 11 people arrested in crime crackdown late last week by Springfield Police.