SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arraignment is scheduled for a suspect in a 56 year old unresolved homicide on Thursday.

Donald Mars will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Further details about the 1966 case have not yet been released.

22News is in court for the arraignment and will update the story as soon as additional information is released. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will hold a news conference following Mars’ arraignment.