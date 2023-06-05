SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after 11 shell casings were found in the area of High and School Streets.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m. Monday officers were called to School Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. Police recovered 11 shell casings in the vicinity of High and School Streets. After reviewing the video in the area, detectives were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot on School Street.
At around 1:10 a.m., 40-year-old Vernon Cobham was arrested and charged with the following:
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License