SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after 11 shell casings were found in the area of High and School Streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m. Monday officers were called to School Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. Police recovered 11 shell casings in the vicinity of High and School Streets. After reviewing the video in the area, detectives were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot on School Street.

At around 1:10 a.m., 40-year-old Vernon Cobham was arrested and charged with the following: