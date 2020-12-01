Suspect arrested after 5 1/2-hour standoff in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police say a man with three outstanding warrants led them on a standoff that lasted five and a half hours Monday night.

According to a Palmer police news release sent to 22News, the suspect, Misael Maldonado, is being held without bail at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow.

According to Palmer police, officers were called to a home on Hill Street in the Bondsville section of town at around 5:30 P.M. for a report of someone threatening to use a gun. When officers got there, they tried to communicate with Maldonado, but he allegedly refused to cooperate, and remained hidden inside the house. The Hampden County Special Response Team (which is made up of members of the sheriff’s department as well as other local police departments) was called-in to assist Palmer police with the standoff.

At around 11:00 A.M., Maldonado ultimately was taken into custody, ending the standoff.

Palmer police say Maldonado had three outstanding warrants against him, one of them being for armed robbery and threat to commit a crime. He had also allegedly removed a court-ordered GPS monitoring bracelet from his ankle.