Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested after a deadly shooting in Northampton Wednesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northampton District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, police are investigation after a 39-year-old man died after being shot at around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later and is expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday. The suspect is being charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.