CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Chicopee Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told 22News, that crews were called at around 8:57 p.m. to Narragansett Blvd for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in the left area of the chest. Life-saving measures were performed and the victim was taken to the hospital.

While police were investigating, they received another call for a report of an additional stabbing victim. However, police determined that the second person who claimed to be a victim was the suspect and he was arrested.