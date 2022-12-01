SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Edwin Harrison was the target of several weeks of an investigation. Detectives saw Harrison conduct a drug transaction on the 100 block of Mill Street. Police seized crack cocaine from the other party, an adult woman. She was arrested and charged with drug possession.

When Harrison parked his car in the area of Prospect Street, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He then drove his car in reverse, onto the sidewalk, and attempted to evade the police. The car struck a parked vehicle and Harrison ran on foot.

Detectives found him hiding on top of a carport on Grosvenor Street and was taken into custody. Police seized a loaded firearm, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine, 97 bags of heroin, 45 pills believed to be MDMA, and $467.

Edwin Harrison is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (4 Counts)

Parole Warrant Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Harrison was wearing a GPS Ankle Bracelet and has previous convictions of firearm, Assault and Battery with a Knife and cocaine distribution charges.