BOSTON (WWLP) – A suspect has been identified for a 1993 murder in South Boston of a Housing Authority supervisor.

The Suffolk District Attorney said 62-year-old Michael Lewis will be charged with the murder of 46-year-old William Villani. On April 16, 1993, Villani went to his office at Two Sterling Square in South Boston and was found the next day dead. He had been beaten, stabbed and shot.

Lewis worked for Villani at the Boston Housing Authority Pest Control Unit. Lewis is currently being held without bail after he was arrested last May for the murder of 23-year-old Brian Watson in July 1984 over a South Boston drug-dealing dispute. Watson’s body was located off a highway in New Hampshire.

“Investigators never stopped digging into the terrible circumstances around William Villani’s death, but their efforts were stymied until more recent information came to light. This happens in cases sometimes, and there are two primary takeaways. First, the Villani family will finally have some answers about William’s murder. Second, other relatives and friends of unsolved murder victims should never give up hope, because, as this case proves, there’s always the chance that vital information will come forward,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Lewis will be arraigned for murder charges on Wednesday. The Suffolk District Attorney will release more information during the arraignment.