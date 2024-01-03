ROCKY HILL, CT. (WWLP) – A man is facing several charges after allegedly running from two traffic stops and hitting an officer in Rocky Hill, Connecticut last month.

The Rocky Hill, Connecticut Police Department released the video from December 26th, when they pulled over 22-year-old Wesley Brown for an active warrant, which he got for driving away from a traffic stop on December 9th.

The officer was trying to get Brown out of the car, when he allegedly sped up, knocking the officer to the ground. Brown was able to run from officers on both occasions, and he was arrested on Monday.

He’s facing 19 charges in total from the two incidents, including assault on a public safety employee and reckless endangerment. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.

The officer involved in the December 26th incident had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.