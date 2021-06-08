Suspect arrested for allegedly hitting two Springfield officers with a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly drove his car at officers after police attempted to pull the car over for an active arrest warrant.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 34-year-old David Williams refused to stop for police on Sunday, April 11. The officers located the car a short time later parked on Longview Street. When the officers approached the car, Williams refused to turn it off. The officers reached into the car and opened the door to grab ahold of Williams, but he allegedly drove the car at the officers. The open door hit both officers and crashed into a police cruiser. Williams ran away from the area.

Police located and arrested Williams Sunday afternoon on Belmont Ave on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Williams is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash (2 counts) Leaving the scene of a property damage crash Failure to stop for police Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts) Resisting Arrest Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

