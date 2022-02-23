SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is being charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting at two people in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, 36-year-old Raymond Fernandez-Hernandez of Springfield was arrested inside an apartment on the 700 block of State Street on a warrant for attempted murder charges.

Officers on patrol in the area of the 700 block of State State heard gunshots and a ShotSpotter activation also went off in the area of State and Sherman Streets at around 5:15 p.m. on February 7th. Two victims were allegedly shot at multiple times by the known suspect, they were not struck.

Springfield Police Detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit investigated and requested an arrest warrant for Fernandez-Hernandez leading to his arrest on Wednesday.

Raymond Fernandez-Hernandez is charged with the following: