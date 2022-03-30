CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested in Chicopee Wednesday morning for a breaking and entering incident at a convenience store.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Donna Liszka, 35-year-old Victor Ramos was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Honeyland Farms convenience store on Montgomery Street around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and stealing items. The store was closed at the time of the incident.

Credit: Irfan Ahmed

Ramos will be charged with breaking and entering, larceny, as well as other outstanding warrants.