SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an investigation by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit has led to murder charges against 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez of Springfield. Officers were sent to an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street for a report of a stabbing victim.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, officers arrested Rodriguez in the apartment, and the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. This is still an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.