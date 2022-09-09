HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Holyoke Police were called to the intersection around 5:14 p.m. Wednesday for an injured man. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke.

Following an investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and State Police, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield. Velez was arrested Thursday afternoon by members of State, Holyoke and Springfield Police along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Velez was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court and has been charged with murder.

District Attorney Gulluni stated, “I am so proud of the collaborative work done by the Holyoke Police Department and my office’s prosecutors and State Police detectives. In less than a week, they quickly and safely worked to make arrests in two homicide cases, swiftly beginning the justice process for the victims’ families and the people of Holyoke. I thank them for their work and ensure the region that the streets are safer for their vigilant efforts.”

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting.