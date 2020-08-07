Suspect arrested for Holyoke homicide in July

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect has been arrested for a homicide on Suffolk Street in Holyoke in July.

The suspect was arrested by police on Thursday and has been identified as 29-year-old Angel Rivera of Chicopee.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, on July 13th 43-year-old Jose Bonilla of Holyoke was found suffering from a gunshot wound on 56 Suffolk Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Rivera was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court on a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail. Rivera is scheduled to reappear in court on September 4th.

The Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit took part in the investigation, which is still considered on-going.