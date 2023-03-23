SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting in August 2022 on Longhill Street.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday 28-year-old Ricky Brown was arrested at his home on the 0-100 block of Cleveland Street in connection with the August murder.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old John Rivera of Springfield. At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 0-100 block of Longhill Street. Rivera was provided first aid and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

An arrest warrant was granted for the arrest of Brown on August 24th however, attempts to locate Brown were unsuccessful until Wednesday.

Ricky Brown is charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent Drug Crime

Members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit and Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, along with members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ATF agents assisted in the arrest.