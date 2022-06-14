SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting at the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets back in May.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Axel Gomez of Springfield was arrested Tuesday around 10:25 a.m. on the 200 block of Dwight Street Extension after officers were granted a warrant for his arrest.

On May 12 around 2:10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets for a ShotSpotter activation. A man later arrived at Mercy Medical Center with serious gunshot injuries but was expected to be okay. The following day, an arrest warrant was issued for Gomez.

Gomez has been charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant Firearm – Armed Assault to Murder Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm Carrying a Firearm without a License Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes Malicious Destruction of Property



U.S. Marshals Task Force, VFAS State Troopers and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted Springfield Police in the arrest.